Buhari, IGP Meet in State House

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday met with the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in the State House, Abuja.

Coming 24 hours after the IGP was reportedly due for retirement having attained mandatory 35 years in service, there were speculations that the meeting might not be unconnected with his imminent retirement or possible extension of his service years.

Although meetings between the president and heads of security chiefs are routine events in the State House, this particular meeting generated a measure of curiosity in view of criticisms which had accompanied alleged move by the president to extend Idris’ tenure.

Aside attaining 35 years of service, Idris will also attain 60 years of age on January 15,) which is the due age for retirement in public service.

After the meeting ended at 2.35 pm, there was neither information on the reason for the meeting nor what the resolve on the IGP’s tenure is.