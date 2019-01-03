GOtv Boxing Night 17: New WBF Intercontinental Champion Eyes World Title

New World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight champion Segun “The Machine” Wahab, has declared readiness to win the boxing body’s world title very soon.

Wahab won the WBF Intercontinental title after defeating his Tanzanian opponent, Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche, at GOtv Boxing Night 17, last Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The unanimous decision victory entitles Wahab, who fought in Nigeria for the first time, to have a shot at the world title, currently held by Rwanda’s Patrick Kinigamazi.

The Nigerian boxer said he was delighted at winning the vacant Intercontinental super featherweight belt, but said his attention has now shifted to winning the WBF world title.

“It was great to win the title in my first fight at home, a truly remarkable moment. However, I now have to concentrate on how I can win the WBF super featherweight world title. I am now a contender for the title, so I am intensifying my preparations to ensure I get the biggest prize in the weight division,” he said.

Wahab thanked GOtv Boxing Night for providing him with the opportunity to showcase his skills and win the title at home. He also thanked Nigerians for coming out en masse to support him during the fight, promising them that he would make the country proud by winning the world title.