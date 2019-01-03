Embassy, Consulate Not Affected by Govt Shutdown, Says US

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The United States wednesday said its embassy in Abuja as well as its Consular General in Lagos is not affected by the US government shutdown, noting that earlier reports to the contrary were not correct.

A post on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Nigeria, last Monday had said the embassy alongside the consulate is “unfortunately closed” due to the current US government shutdown.

The post went on to apologise for whatever inconvenience the situation may have cost its patrons.

However, a statement from the Press Office, Public Affairs Section, Embassy of the United States wednesday, stated that the embassy and its consulate remain open during the shutdown, adding that, American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open”.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will remain open during the U.S. government shutdown. This includes the Consular Sections. Prior reports to the contrary were incorrect.

“American Centers and EducationUSA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds that are managed by Mission Public Affairs Sections will remain closed throughout the shutdown. American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open”, the statement read.