Politicians Will Twist My 2019 Prophecies, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted that politicians will twist his prophecies for the year 2019.

The revered preacher said this is the reason why he has decided, by God, to code the prophesies, so no one can say “Adeboye said”.

He said as 2018 drew to its crescendo, he approached God to ask him what will happen in 2019, but added that “we have a little problem, the little problem is that in Nigeria, this is election year, and anything I say will be twisted by politicians”.

“So, father, I want to know what the new year will be like, but I am even afraid, if you tell me, and I tell them, it could be twisted,” Adeboye said

He went on to “thank God for God,” stating that it is a good thing to be close to God.

He said God reminded him that this was not a problem, that the prophecy for the year will be coded.