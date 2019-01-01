 Dangote Flour Mills  Introduces Two   Products  to Boost Operations

Goddy Egene

Dangote Flour Mills Plc has rolled out two products, Dangote Semolina and whole wheatmeal into the Nigerian market as part of its desire to put tasty meals on the tables of Nigerians and boost its bottom-line.

The company said the in a statement that the unveiling of the two products took place in Kano and Ibadan. Speaking on the products, Executive Director, Dangote Flour Mills, Halima Aliko Dangote declared that the new products come with ‘a taste to treasure’ as granules are better and fortified with micro granules for superior taste.

According to her, the two products have been fortified with micronutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Niacin, Zinc, Iron, Folic acid and many more, which makes it beneficial to nutritional health.

“Our Dangote Wheatmeal contains 100 per cent wheat for 100 per cent nourishment which gives it the additional benefit of being rich in fibre for easy digestion. Everything we do starts with an understanding of the consumers and their desires. Here, we engage regularly with the consumers, users and potential adopters of our brands to understand and appreciate their points of view on product needs and aspirations. This openness has helped in getting good and invaluable feedback on product performance and improvements,” she said.

The company said bakers expressed their excitement on the affordability and multipurpose brand during the launch in Kano.

Chairman of Association of Master Bakers and Caterers in Kano, Alhaji Muazu Gidauniya, said he was elated by the new product that has already been tested by his members. A renowned distributor of Dangote Flour in Kano and Secretary General of Masters Bakers, Kabiru Abdullahi said he was optimistic that the product will move well in the market.

Dangote Flour Mills, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, recently invested in a dedicated semolina machine in its Apapa plant to produce 10 times the previous volumes. The products now have a longer shelf life and are available in a more complete range of pack sizes: 1kg, 5kg and 10kg. Dangote Semolina and Wheatmeal range come in very attractive new pack design.

The company said it is exploring new markets and embarking on aggressive expansion strategy by investing in additional production plants and mill to meet the growing needs of consumers. These expansions, according to the company, were in response to a growing national demand for flour and flour-based products and in addition to the company’s drive for increased market share.