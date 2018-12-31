Chukwueze Attracts Premiership Interest

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze is attracting interests from the English Premier League.

According to the Leicester Mercury, both Arsenal and Leicester City are keen on landing the Villarreal attacker in the January transfer window. Atletico Madrid has also expressed interest in the winger.

Chukwueze has scored four goals in 13 matches across all competitions for the Spanish club this season, after breaking into the first team following an impressive string of performances in the Segunda division.

The 19-year-old won the 2015 Under-17 World Cup with Nigeria, earning a move to the Spanish LaLiga club from Nigeria’s Diamond Academy in the aftermath.

Chukwueze made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Uganda last month.

Both Arsenal and Leicester have Nigerian internationals on their books with Alex Iwobi plying his trade for the Gunners. The Foxes boast Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi in their ranks.

Earlier this month, rumors linking Chukwueze with a move to Atletico Madrid was dismissed by newly appointed coach of the Yellow Submarines, ‎Luis Garcia.

Chukwueze who is rated as the most sought after teen footballer in Europe is reported to be on the priority list of the Spanish giants if they succeed in moving on their forward Vitolo in the January transfer window.

The news sources from Spanish media reported a fee in the region of €40m has been proposed by the Rojiblancos with Chukwueze yet to agree fresh terms at Villarreal.

Responding to the rumors, Garcia who once decribed the 19-year old Nigerian as a jewel ruled out the possibility of Chukwueze leaving the club for a fee in the region of what was reported last week.

His response will no doubt calm the nerves of fans of the club who were already weighing up the prospect of the forward who has five goals in all competitions leaving the team at a time when he appears to have cement his spot in the first team.