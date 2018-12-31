Ambode: Buhari’s Re-election will Translate to Improved Infrastructure, Security

Appoints new head of service

By Hamid Adedeji

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has stated that the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari would translate to improved security, infrastructure and economy, and lauded the people of Akwa Ibom State for trooping out in large numbers to witness last Friday’s official flag-off of the presidential campaign of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 general elections, saying the development was an eloquent confirmation that Buhari is head and shoulders above the other candidates.

Ambode has also approved the appointment of Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola as the 21st Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Ambode said it was particularly instructive that such a massive crowd received the president and leaders of APC across the country, adding that it was gratifying that the sterling achievements of Buhari in office so far were being noticed and appreciated.

According to him, “This is a great day for democracy and good governance in Nigeria. The crowd that came to the stadium for the rally eloquently reaffirms the invincibility status of President Buhari.

“I mean if such a large crowd could gather at the stadium to receive the President in the South South, it means the people have seen the light which President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represent for this country.”

He said as promised by the President, the re-election of President Buhari come 2019 would translate into improved infrastructure, economy, security and anti-corruption drive, among others, saying that a solid foundation to put the nation on sound pedestal had been firmly established in the last three and half years.

“What I want Nigerians to know and appreciate is that the re-election of Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019 can only translate to improved security, economy, quality infrastructure and massive scaling up of anti-corruption drive, among others.

“In the last three and half years, President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo have laid a solid foundation to put the country on a sound footing for economic growth and development. They have initiated social inclusion policies and constructed critical infrastructure across the federation thereby positively torching all the fabric of the nation,” the governor explained.

Meanwhile, Ambode yesterday approved the appointment of Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola as the 21st Head of Service (HOS) in theA statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Okunola’s appointment follows the statutory retirement of Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye on December 27, 2018.

Muri-Okunola was appointed as The Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee (LUAC), a position he held between 2005 – 2011.

Until his appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Ambode thanked the outgoing HOS, Mrs. Adesoye for her meritorious service to the State and wished her well in her future endeavours.

The governor has also appointed six new Permanent Secretaries.

They include Dr. (Mrs) Goncalves Titilayo Fausat; Mr. Kosoko Hakeem Adeyemi; Dr. (Mrs) Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko; Mr. Adeniji Segun Olufemi; Mrs. Adelaja Abosede Omobolanle and Dr. Lawal Lateef Temidayo.

The New Head of Service and the Permanent Secretaries would be sworn in today.