RCCG Renovates Kirikiri Prison Reference Hospital

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has renovated and equipped Reference Hospital and newly renovated Liberty Chapel for the inmates of Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos.

The two properties were dedicated by the National Overseer of RCCG and a member of the Governing Council, Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

The Controller of Prisons, Lagos Command, Mr. Tunde Ladipo described the newly dedicated hospital as the best hospital in any prison in the country.

He said, “You have made our work easy by what you are doing in the prisons such as improving the infrastructures and also feeding inmates in all Lagos prisons.”

The church also held a thanksgiving service at the Liberty Chapel in the prison.

At the thanksgiving service, the Pastor of Liberty Chapel, Pastor Tunwashe Kabiru appreciated God for what He had been using the RCCG to do for in the lives of the inmates.

He itemised the initiatives carried out by the RCCG over the years, noting that the RCCG had renovated the National Open University (NOUN) Special Study Centre in 2010; provided scholarships to students until NOUN recently gave them 100 percent free and equipped the computer centre in 2012.

He said the RCCG through its charity arm, His Love Foundation has been a long time supporter of Prisons in Nigeria.

Additional projects executed including donation of ambulances to Kirikiri Maximum Prison and Agodi Prison Ibadan, refurbishing the meeting hall at Kirikiri prison, enrollment of prison inmates for GCE/O’Levels and provision of the Over 5,000 packs of food for prison inmates in Lagos every Sunday.