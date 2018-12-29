Esopos SMEs App Makes Google Play Trending List

Esoposos POS application from Madesoftlogic has made it to the Google Play Store trending apps list. The app is a free cloud based Point of Sale, POS, software and social marketplace solution made for retailers, wholesalers, service providers and other businesses in Nigeria.

Since it launched some months back, the SMEs solution has been receiving positive reviews for its features and ease of use, hence its latest feat.

The trending list highlights apps that are growing faster than Google Play can predict. The aim of the list is to help users get a quick overview of the most popular apps in the play store a 30 day moving window. Every app has a predicted growth rate at Google Play and if an app performs better than predicted, it makes to the trending list.

A lot of metrics determine the visibility of any app on Google Play. These metrics measured by Google include number of installs, uninstalls and length of install which depends on the time the app was used before actually getting uninstalled by users. Other yardsticks are recent installs, app rating and reviews by users on Google plus, number of app updates. These metrics help to determine app ranking and status on Play Store.

Commenting on this achievement, Madesoftlogic’s CEO, Mrs. Faith Imade, said: “We are glad to see business owners embrace our solutions for business growth.

Apart from helping users monitor their businesses in real time from any location, Esopos also has the marketplace feature which gives retailers an opportunity to connect with other businesses within their location for greater efficiency. The beauty of this solution is that it works across all platforms from mobile phone to tablets and laptops, so users do not have to worry power supply to do their business.”

Imade also disclosed plans to debut Esopos application on the Apple IOS store in the coming weeks as to ensure that it reaches a wider audience both locally and globally.