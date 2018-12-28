Ooni Hails Air Peace

Chinedu Eze

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, has commended the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, for his contributions to the economic development and peace of the South-west Region and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking during a visit to Air Peace Corporate Headquarters in Lagos recently, the traditional ruler assured Onyema that the Yoruba were deeply appreciative of his role in the development of their land.

The monarch, who was represented by two of his Cultural Ambassadors, Alfred Oladotun Taylor and MorounRanti Ashabi, presented prized Ife artwork and other special gifts to the Air Peace boss as a “sign of my heartfelt appreciation of your person and your contributions to the throne of Oduduwa.”

The artwork presented to Onyema, Ambassadors Taylor and Ashabi explained, signified the depth of the Ooni’s recognition of the Air Peace boss’ contributions to the development of the Yoruba nation. They described the gift as one of the most prized assets of Ife.

On his part, Onyema said the Ooni’s gesture was a challenge to continue to work for the development and peace of the Yoruba nation and the country as a whole.

He expressed gratitude to the royal father for recognising excellence beyond ethnic considerations, urging Nigerians to emulate the Ooni’s example to guarantee the oneness, peace and development of the country.

Air Peace, he said, was established to create massive job opportunities, seamlessly connect business and leisure travelers to their destinations and ensure that the country was adequately represented in the global aviation community.

Air Peace currently operates into and out of 14 domestic and five regional destinations, including Accra, Freetown, Banjul, Monrovia and Dakar. It is also concluding the process of launching its long-haul flights to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

The carrier, which recently penned a deal with American plane maker for the delivery of 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, is now the biggest airline in West Africa.