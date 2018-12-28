Boko Haram Attack: Borno Gov Summons Emergency Meeting

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has called an emergency extraordinary security meeting in Maiduguri to address the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday and expected at the meeting are heads of security establishments, leadership of the Civilian JTF and hunters, traditional rulers, Borno elders, the three Senators and 10 members of House of Representatives representing the state at the National Assembly, the 28 members of the State House of Assembly, selected chairmen and commissioners from local government areas affected by recent attacks, leadership of the University of Maiduguri and selected tertiary institutions, chairmen of the state chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Council of Women Societies and the Nigerian Legion.

The governor, in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, said the meeting will be held at 4pm at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The statement revealed that “during the meeting, participants will review the situation in view of recent developments, make suggestions and come up with a resolution that will in writing be delivered to President Buhari by a delegation, as soon as possible while the state government and other institutions that may be concerned by some aspects of the resolutions, will take necessary and immediate actions.”

The statement read: “In the meantime, Governor Kashim Shettima has continually approved government measures ‎to support the fight against the insurgents and to contain humanitarian needs of fellow citizens who are unfortunately affected by recent attacks.

It said the governor commiserates with all victims, and assured the people of the state that his administration was employing every available means to compliment the efforts of the federal government.

The statement recalled that Governor Shettima had on different occasions, including in recent weeks, met with President Muhammadu Buhari and other security stakeholders over matters of security in Borno State and the President has regularly showed “his empathy, commitment and determination to end the Boko Haram crisis in order to create enabling environment for the aggressive rebuilding of destroyed communities, rehabilitation and resettlement of victims which the Borno government has been carrying since 2015.‎”

It added that “thousands of displaced victims from 14 local government areas were, without compulsion, returned to safe and rebuilt communities in which all key public services like water installations, hospitals, schools and livelihoods were restored.”