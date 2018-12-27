CARS45, NATA Partner to Boost Car Sales

Cars45, a car buying and auctioning platform for Nigerian used cars, has entered a partnership deal with Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), to make sales of used cars on its platform a lot easier, through the support of online technology solution.

The whole essence of the partnership is to use technology to drive the automotive industry in Nigeria, through online buying and selling of used cars. The partnership will also allow car owners to trade their used cars for brand new cars, and pay the differential.

Speaking on the initiative during the signing of the partnership deal in Lagos recently, the CEO, Cars45, Etop Ikpe said: “Our business is beyond providing a platform for Nigerians to sell their cars. The goal is to provide a conducive transaction environment by leveraging on the technical expertise and distribution network of NATA technicians across the country.

“The used car market keeps growing and the demand for the Cars45 service offering has evolved even more over the last year. The partnership with NATA comes at a good time, as Cars45 plans to expand and transform the currently fragmented automotive ecosystem to offer support across all the automobile trade, repair and verification services. This partnership also strengthens the brands reach, with the help of NATA officials directly referring and earning a percentage of the car value when purchased through Cars45.”

NATA Lagos State Chairman, Julian Lawal, said: “We are very happy to partner Cars45 at this time, it is great for an organization to recognise us and the value we can bring to their business. This MoU signing will open more doors for our NATA members, with training and job opportunities and this is what we like to see; that our members are doing better and better.”

Also speaking, Head, Commercial Operations and Marketing at Cars45, Mayokun Fadeyibi said: “Our business is Cars and we are working towards a transformation of the used autos industry in Nigeria. Our major goal is to make the business of car buying and car selling seamless for every Nigeria and we are working towards an optimisation of every touchpoint in the user journey. We are excited about this partnership and we look forward to continually meeting our users needs with value driven partnerships.”

To sell a car on Cars45 online platform, all a customer needs is to either log on to CARS45.COM to evaluate their cars or walk into any of the 40 inspection centers in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja. A 250 point check further ensures that cars are properly inspected and evaluated for customers to get the best deals for their car.