Boko Haram Attacks Joint Task Force Brigade

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Military sources said Boko Haram fighters dislodged the 7 Multinational Task Force Brigade of the headquarters of the Multi-national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Baga, Borno State, last night.

The battle was still raging as at the time of filing this report.

Troops of the Nigerian Army engaged the terrorists in a gritty battle that spilled to Katarko in Yobe State.

Katarko is 20 kilometers from Damaturu. The terrorists were said to be advancing on Damaturu, Yobe State

capital.