APM Leads 60 Political Parties to Adopt Akinlade, Buhari in Ogun State

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun state has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections. Sixty political parties in the state also adopted the APM candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as their gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 election.

The party also formally presented its gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade and his running mate, Princess Adepeju Adebajo.

The event was witnessed by a huge crowd at the Moshood Abiola Stadium even as many groups and associations including the Progressive Obas of Ogun Central Senatorial District, the National Association of Nigerian Student (NANS), National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW),the Association of Commercial Motor Cycle Riders of Nigeria (ACCOMORON), representatives of 60 political parties, Hausa, Igbo and non-indigene associations took turn to deliver goodwill messages and announced their adoption of Akinlade as their gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 election.

Akinlade in his speech expressed joy at the massive turn out for the flag-off and expressed his commitment to continue the Mission to Rebuild Ogun State started by the administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Akinlade said his government will continue the infrastructure development programme of Senator Amosun. He identified what will be priorities of his government to include quality free education, healthcare service delivery, value-chain agriculture, integrated rural development and youth development driven by ICT, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

Akinlade said a government headed by him and his running mate, Princess Adepeju Adebajo, will ensure even development and unity of all parts of the state.

He traced the origin of the APM in Ogun State to the injustice meted to him and winners of the primary elections in the APC by some forces outside Ogun State who he said are desperate to hijack the government of the state and use it for their selfish purposes.

He singled out President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who stood for truth and justice while some forces in the party frustrated all efforts at making the choice of members of the party in the state count. He said the achievements of President Buhari which included removing Nigeria from the list of pariah states due to corruption in official circles among others account for the decision of the APM in Ogun State to adopt him as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 election.