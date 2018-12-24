Oviosu, Alabraba among ‘Endeavor Entrepreneurs’

After undergoing a rigorous multi-step selection process over several weeks, culminating in Endeavour’s 84th International Selection Panel held in South Africa recently, Tayo Oviosu, CEO & Founder of Paga, and Jay Alabraba, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development, have been selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs.

Endeavor now supports 1,793 entrepreneurs leading 1,124 companies in 33 markets around the world. Endeavor Entrepreneurs have a significant track record of impact, creating 1.5 million jobs and generating $15 billion in revenue in 2018 alone, and helping to build sustainable growth models in their home countries.

It selects entrepreneurs using a mix of criteria relating to candidates and their companies, including their commitment to advancing an ecosystem of entrepreneurship.

As Endeavor Entrepreneurs, Tayo and Jay would gain access to thousands of mentors including investors, serial entrepreneurs, and professionals who are proven business leaders in a range of growth markets and industries.

They would also gain access to customised products and services that would be helpful to Paga on the journey to scale, across the company’s capital raising, talent management, market entry, and business expansion needs.

According to Managing Director of Endeavor Nigeria, Eloho Omame, “We are proud to welcome Tayo and Jay into Endeavor’s global network and look forward to working with them. They

join a select group of very inspiring founders, leading some of the most innovative companies in the world.

“We are looking for high impact Entrepreneurs – we refer to them as ‘Big Bubbles’ – that combine bold ambition, business track record, scale potential and critically, a give-back mindset that will benefit the next generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to help Endeavor Entrepreneurs become even more successful, pushing them to think bigger, make better business decisions and multiply their personal impact.”