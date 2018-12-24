Firm Re-brands, Pledges Improved Services

By Oluchi Chibuzor

Bakertilly in Nigeria, an audit firm with international network has re-branded its business operations to enable it handle complexities of business

transaction in increasingly sophisticated accounting, legal, taxation and management of information technology emerging nationally and globally.

This was in line with the Bakertilly International network of independent member firms operating in 147 territories worldwide with global revenue of $3.4 billion and ranking among top 10 accounting networks.

The Senior Partner, Bakertilly in Nigeria, Solomon Adeleke, stated this recently in Lagos, at the official launch of the company’s new logo.

He said the new brand identity was a product of a two-year project that involved consultation with clients and staff to assess their expectation amidst the changing phase of the profession in which they operate.

According to him, because of the need for more collaboration, clients would want professional advisers with international reach and with similar look, adding that the brand refresh initiative would achieve different objectives.

Speaking further, he said the adoption of the name Bakertilly would define and communicate the firm’s brand personality, value, purpose and differentiation in the marketplace.

On the disruptive nature of technology, he said, “the disruption attending our work as professional services providers and indeed accountancy profession as whole requires that we up our game in order to meet the expectation of clients for the future of their businesses and our ability to continue to attract talents to enrich the pool of our human resource.

“The outcome of the two-year project is the development of our new logo and mission statement -Now for Tomorrow.

“This captures our essence as a firm as we help our clients embrace the opportunities of today while preparing them for challenges of tomorrow.”

On his part, a partner of firm, Mark Ariemuduigho, said having evolved from two foremost premier national firms – Oyelami Soetan Adeleke & Co (OSA) and Aneni Dairo (AD & CO) and thereafter to Summit International Associate, before merging with Bakertilly in 2008, “we are ready to deplore its 20 to 40 years of experience to handle complexities of business transaction in increasingly sophisticated accounting, legal, taxation and management of information technology currently emerging nationally and globally.”