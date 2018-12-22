Enugu Govt Awards Contracts, Purchase Fire Trucks

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in sustaining the tempo of infrastructural development at the urban and rural areas, yesterday, awarded N1 billion contracts for infrastructural development across the state.

The road projects, according to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, who briefed newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO) include, the completion of Akpakwume-Nze-Aku Road, between Udi and Igbo Etiti Local Government Areas (phase one); the construction of culverts/ river crossing along Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate- Amorji Nike-Adoration Ministry Road – a bypass (phase one), in Enugu East LGA.

Others include: rehabilitation/construction of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Boulevard in Enugu North LGA; construction of Amalla Orba-Orie Orba-Eke Ovoko Road (phase one), Udenu LGA; and the Amaechnenu junction to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Eha Alumona in Nsukka LGA.

The Council also approved the purchase of five fire trucks for the newly constructed fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of Enugu State.

Also briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Gab Onuzulike, disclosed that the fire-fighting equipment were approved by the Council to ensure that the five new service stations commence full operation for safety of lives and property.

Hon. Onuzulike added that the EXCO also approved the recruitment of 52 qualified personnel to man the stations, stressing that the decision was taken in view of the importance of the project and the fact that “the last time we had any construction of fire service stations was about 56 years ago, precisely in 1962.”

So His Excellency at the EXCO meeting was very anxious to ensure that these stations are put into use because fire prevention and security of lives and property of the people of this great state are key to the policy thrust of his administration”, the commissioner said.

He explained that the personnel to be recruited to man the stations in Ogrute; Oji, Orba, Ozalla and 9th Mile were drivers, fire men and fire safety educators, disclosing that the State Civil Service Commission will undertake the process.

On works and infrastructure, Nnaji added that the Council in response to the request by the Court of Appeal considered and approved to construct a Court Building for use in the dispensation of justice by the arm of the judiciary pending the completion of the renovation of the Court of Appeal building in the state.

The commissioner noted that the state government’s intervention in the Judiciary in line with its four-point agenda has been exceptional, adding that approval was equally granted for the supply of furniture and other equipment as well as commencement of external works at the Magistrate Court building , Court Room and Registry at Ikem, Isi-Uzo LGA.

In his presentation, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe stated that the Council in recognition of the contributions of the state’s Neighborhood Watch group in assisting the security agencies to enhance peace and security, considered and approved N10,000 for each member as Christmas bonus.