Dike Chukwumerije’s ‘Made in Nigeria  Poetry’ Show Continues

Made in Nigeria is the brainchild of Dike Chukwumerije who is an actor, performance poetry artiste and an award-winning author. His poetry theatre production – Made in Nigeria is currently touring the country and as at October, this year, had been to nine Nigerian cities: Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Benin, Ile-Ife, Maiduguri, Yola, Bonny and Jos.

Now, the show is back to the country’s cultural capital for the festive season, courtesy of the MTN Foundation as part of its Arts and Culture line of events for the fourth quarter of the year. Made in Nigeria Poetry tells the story of Nigeria’s progression from the beginning of the last century through colonialism and independence to the present day with a mix of songs, and intriguing dramatic performances.

Dike Chukwumerije said, “The stories our parents tell, of the clubs they danced in and the music they danced to, have far too many similarities, even when you grew up in Minna and I grew up in Lagos. So, we decided to write a poem about a Nigerian story, and in 120 minutes tell a story on stage that is indisputably made in Nigeria.”

The Show is a part of the MTN Foundation’s Arts and Culture activities for Q4, which commenced in October and promotes key art, drama and music productions that tell authentically Nigerian stories.