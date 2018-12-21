SPAR Nigeria Unveils Xmas Gift Cards

Peter Uzoho

In order to ease the challenge of buying the right gifts for friends, families and business associates during the festive season, SPAR Nigeria has unveiled a Christmas Gift Card alongside other theme-based gift cards to suit every occasion.

The Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith, who disclosed this in Lagos, said research has shown that many people have challenges in choosing the perfect gift for people during festive seasons and special occasions like birthdays, weddings and anniversaries, etc.

He said the company has created these gift cards as a means of helping people to give valuable and flexible gifts to celebrants according to their choices.

Goldsmith said the gift cards are available at the cash counters of SPAR stores across the country, stressing that “SPAR Gift Cards are a gift of choice. The choice of over 10,000 products to choose from SPAR hypermarket stores across the country.

“Apart from choice, SPAR Gift Cards has multiple advantages; it can be loaded with any amount above N 5,000, can be used to buy any products from the SPAR Stores, and can be used for multiple transactions.

“It can also be used across all SPAR stores, convenient to carry, and can be bought at one location and delivered across the country; no extra change for the card to name a few.

“Based on the demands of our teeming customers, we have designed these hassle-free gifting solutions in accordance with different celebrations such as Christmas, birthdays and other celebrations.

“The receiver has access to over 10,000 products available in the hypermarket chain across the country and the cards can be used for multiple transactions to make purchases.

“The card is available and can be used at all SPAR stores nationwide and can be loaded with any denomination above 5,000. Another important feature primarily targeted at large organisation in SPAR Gift Cards can be co-branded with logo, brand name or organisation name. We are willing to partner with any corporate organisation that is willing to co-brand the card for its own use as well.”