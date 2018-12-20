Oboh Makes History, Becomes First Nigerian on European Tour

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Georgia Oboh has achieved a historic feat by becoming a full member of the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the first and youngest Nigerian to accomplish the feat.

The 17-year-old carded 72 on the fourth day of the LET Qualifying School at the Lalla Aicha Tour School at Amelkis Golf Club in Casablanca, Morocco to make the top 60 from the field of 115 competing at the Q –School.

The qualification will accord her with playing privileges for the 2019 season.

She had earlier returned scores of 78,73,70 in the last three days to make the cut and join the field that will play in the final round today.

It is a remarkable feat for the British-born shot-maker whose steady progress has continued to command interest from sponsors and the Nigerian golfing community.

Her father, Godfrey, who is on her bag in Morocco, said his emotion at the turn of event is indescribable, saying all the hard works over the years have finally yielded fruits.

“I thank all the people that have supported and prayed for Georgia, I can’t describe my joy at this moment. I am overwhelmed that finally she is now a full member of Ladies European Tour,” Godfrey Oboh said.

She is the second youngest player in the competition behind Japan’s Rina Tatematsu.

Oboh gleaned her first professional title last month with victory at the Cote d’Ivoire Open in Abidjan.

Last night, she expressed elation after the fourth day of the qualifiers that her dream of competing at an elite level has finally come to pass.

“I am happy my dream of starting my career on the European Tour has become a reality. This will surely give me the opportunity to play with the best golfers in the world. I thank God and I am grateful to my family and supporters for their prayers and encouragement since I started this journey. “The first day was full of ups and downs for me but I believe I played much better on the second day. It was indeed an improved outing on the third day and the final day was a bit better despite starting with the first tee-off on a lake,” she said.

England’s Bronte Law posted a course record-equalling 10-under-par 62 in the third round, which included nine birdies in a row: an all-time record on the LET.

With a 54-hole total of 13-under-par 203 in the 90-hole marathon qualifier, Law ended the day a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Linnea Ström, who posted the 10-under at Amelkis in pre-qualifying last week.