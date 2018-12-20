Gunmen Abduct Anglican Bishop in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Bishop of the Ahoada Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Clement Ekpeye, has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen from his official residence in Ahoada, Rivers State.

Ekpeye, who hails from a community in Ahoada East, was kidnapped at the Bishop’s Court in Odiemerenyi road in Ahoada East Local Government Area, where he resides.

The Clerical Synod Secretary of the Diocese of Ahoada confirmed the incident on WhatsApp and described the development as shocking.

He requested for prayers for the Bishop, even as he pleaded with the kidnappers to release the victim unconditionally.

The Rivers State Police Command also confirmed the incident and said it has launched a manhunt for the abductors of the Bishop.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni (DSP), said the kidnappers invaded the home of the cleric and picked him at gun point.

“The matter is with us. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, have moved in. They are tracing the road the kidnappers followed. They police is serious after the kidnappers,” Omoni added.