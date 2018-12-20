Glo Unveils New Offering

Globacom has unveiled a new voice and data combo offer, the Glo Super Value Pack. According to a statement, the new product is available to Glo customers within Nigeria and those who are roaming their lines abroad. They can enjoy the products in the two variants of ‘More Data’ with ‘Talk and More Talk with Data.’

Globacom said ‘More Data with Talk’ is designed for heavy data subscribers who require more data and less voice, while ‘More Talk with Data’ is packaged for customers who use more voice and less data.

For Glo subscribers who opt for “More Data with Talk”, a recharge of N2,000 gives them N4,000 for voice calls to all networks, in addition to 2.5GB total data volume, comprising 2GB data volume and 500MB data gift. It has 30 days validity.

A recharge of N1000 gives the subscriber N2, 000 for voice calls to all networks, 1GB data volume and 250MB gift data, making it 1.25GB total data volume, with a validity period of 14 days.