Smile Incentivises Customers

Smile, Nigeria’s 4G LTE telecommunications network has introduced a brand campaign to keep families and friends connected, entertained with music and videos and updated with happenings on social media.

The campaign tagged ‘Get into the groove this season,’ is aimed at empowering individuals and families to purchase and use Smile’s affordable 4GLTE broadband internet to enjoy their smart TVs, portable tablets as well as voice and video calls.

It is to enable them stay connected to the people and activities they love doing online, watch videos, play games and more.

With the campaign, potential customers would enjoy the offer by purchasing a SMiFi device for only N12,000.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign in Lagos, the Head, Brand and Communications at Smile, Lotanna Anajemba, emphasised the need for every Nigerian to stay connected to families and friends through voice and video calls by simply downloading and using the SmileApp, streaming and watching movies as well as sharing memorable moments.

He explained further, that the company would continue to innovate and provide offers that provides value to fulfil the telecommunications needs of the customers.

The offer, he said, would be available through all Smile distribution channels including retail shops, kiosks, field sales representatives, independent dealer outlets and online.

Smile became the first to launch VoLTE on its network and has continued with its innovation, having introduced SmileVoice, which is a free mobile app that enables customers with any android or ios handsets (including those which are not VoLTE-enabled) to make super clear voice and video calls over Smile’s 4G LTE networks.