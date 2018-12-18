Ogun Revenue Service Generates N45.8bn in 10 months

The Chairman, Ogun Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), Mr Adekunle Adeosun, on Tuesday said that the agency generated over N45.8 billion revenue to the coffers of the state government between January and October.

Adeosun disclosed this while defending the 2019 budget proposal of the agency before members of the state House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, at the assembly complex, Abeokuta.

The chairman said that the revenue was generated from personal, road, capital gain, withholding and investigation taxes as well as direct assessment, driver’s licence, stamp duty and development levies, among others.

He said that the OGIRS had budgeted the sum of N5.5 billion as total expenditure for next year, with N5 billion going for recurrent expenditure and N500 million for capital expenditure.

The OGIRS boss said that the agency hoped to generate over N95 billion as revenue in 2019.

He said that the agency also proposed the sum of N247.4 million for the construction and provision of office buildings as part of its capital project for 2019.

“The agency will explore the tax potentials of the unorganised sector of the economy for the purpose of achieving voluntary tax compliance to support government’s quest to grow its internally generated revenue,” Adeosun said.

The House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Victor Fasanya, commended the agency on its revenue drive.

He urged the agency to improve on the drive and ensure it blocked all revenue leakages.

Fasanya enjoined the OGIRS to improve on its relationship with the lawmakers for the general growth of the state. (NAN)