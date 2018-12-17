Navy Civil Military Relations Extends to Otta Town 

The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) recently extended a hand of fellowship to the people of Otta Town in Ogun State as part of its civil-military relations. The support came in the form of a medical rhapsody that saw over 500 community people, including children, who are the hosts of the Nigerian Navy (NN) School of Music, benefit from the command’s end of year outreach. Asides the health talk given to them in their Indigenious language, the navy also did general consultations, ran blood sugar and blood pressure tests, distributed insecticide treated nets, and dewormed the children. Prior to the outreach, the navy first paid a courtesy call to the traditional ruler of the town, the Olota of Otta, Oba Abdul-Kabir Adeyemi, who lauded the navy for the gesture.

He said: “I thank you for your services to Otta Town. Thank you for making Otta safe. It is not surprising though seeing as the Nigerian Navy is the most disciplined military force in Nigeria.

“We have seen how they comport themselves in public. I have interfaced with the army and air force too, so I am not saying this because you are here.

“We have enjoyed cordiality with the navy here and we want that to continue. We have been working together to ensure the safety of citizens and we will continue the partnership.