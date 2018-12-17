‘Frajend Motorcycle Not Indebted to Diamond Bank’

Frajend Motorcycle has faulted a publication posted online that the company is owing Diamond Bank the sum of N3 billion.

According to the statement made available by the company, “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication alleging that FRAJEND MOTORCYCLE is indebted to Diamond Bank Plc to the tune of N3billion.

“We need to state unequivocally that we are not owing Diamond Bank or any bank a dime. Diamond Bank has attested to this via its letter dated December 1, 2015.”

Frajend also stated that Diamond Bank had in a letter dated December 1, 2015 with caption “Re: Letter of Non- Indebtedness-Frajend Investment Nig LTD (A/C NOs: 0001185354, 0001150736, 0001149983)” stated: “We refer to your letter on the subject dated November 27, 2015 and wish to confirm that the company is currently not indebted to Diamond Bank Plc as November 30, 2015.”

The letter by Diamond Bank also added that, “please, note that the information herein is given in the strictest confidence and is not intended to serve as a guarantee or undertaking from Diamond Bank Plc nor is it intended in any way to commit the bank or any of its officials”.

But in the quest of some persons to tarnish the image of a reputable company like Frajend Motorcycle, went ahead to list Frajend Motorcycle among the companies owing Diamond Bank N3billion in the publication.

“We are already taking steps against the online publication.”