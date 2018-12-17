Ajagu: Nigeria’s Leadership Question Sacrosanct

By Emmanuel Otaru



The President, Governing Council, Academy for Entrepreneurial Studies (AES), Dr. Ausbeth Ajagu, has said that, “the leadership question in our nation today is most sacrosanct and this should be of immense concern to us all as we go into the 2019 election”.

Ajagu gave this admonition recently at the AES Excellence Club’s 9th annual CEO’s Dinner/Awards Nite 2018, themed, “Good Corporate Governance: Pathway to Building a Virile Nation”.

According to AJagu, “as we approach the 2019 general elections and given the near frenzy attitude of the citizenry to this forthcoming election, we appeal for a re-direction of everyone – the electorate, civil society and in particular the electoral office seekers, on the need for a rancour free, fair and transparent election”.

“We give glory to God for enabling us to witness the last quarter of this year in spite of the very many challenges confronting us as a nation. I am however optimistic that 2019 and the years ahead will be brighter for us all in the mighty name of God”.

He equally appreciated the guests who came, “to identify with us in our undying quest for a prosperous, just and egalitarian society, where everyone can fully express their potentials maximally”.

On her part, the chairman AES Excellence Club, Dr. Nike Akande, said the club within its short span of existence has performed creditably.

“I am delighted to report that the AES and AES Excellence Club are irrevocably committed to the growth of entrepreneurship and economic development of our nation and will stop at nothing to partner with government, the private sector and public spirited individuals towards finding lasting solutions to the challenges that confront us as a nation. Never forget that Nigeria is all we have and we must do all within our powers to salvage it”, she said.

Also at the occasion, chairman of the dinner/ awards nite, Prof. Godwin Onu, said the theme chosen for this year’s event was apt and timely.

“As you are aware, there is no other single universal indicator that defines the well being and sustainability of any entity in any clime as leadership. Well managed and well-governed businesses are the engine room of every economy as it affects all stakeholders including government, shareholders, staff, customers, suppliers, financiers and the community in general”.