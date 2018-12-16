Premium Singer, RHO Takes To The Stage

…. Releases Debut Single ‘Black Dress’

For Okeoghene Rhoda Etisioro whose stage name is RHO, music goes beyond talent, it is life, love and deliberate!

Currently signed to Play Palms Entertainment, Rho is working on her first project, a tribute to the genres that have so inspired her over the years. She invites you to revel in sounds drawn from the greats, from several genres and off many continents; to share in an alternative taste of global music!

First stop is ‘Black Dress’, a fusion of Contemporary Pop/Reggae is streaming on every major streaming platform. The debut single shows her depth of music.



From conception to performance, every note offers an opportunity to convey an emotion. Even in the most seemingly mundane choices she has made growing up – joining the music club, dance group, cheerleading squad and school radio – she was never too far from rhythm and melody.

Aged 23, Rho believes she has found her message, even as she continues to grow in the discovery of her sound, voice and self.

Rho places a premium on art, also because it provides her with an invaluable medium to air her opinions, share her truth and make her mark! She is convinced that her humble beginnings have shaped her up for this moment: a great leap into her magical musical journey.

She started music while in the University, but decided to focus on it in 2018 because of her passion for music and the arts.

.