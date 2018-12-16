3eActuaries Hails Oboh as LET Q-School Begins

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of 3e Actuaries, Olawale Opayinka, has applauded Nigeria’s starlet, Georgia Oboh, who will be attending the Ladies European Tour (LET) Qualifying School, starting Monday.

The 17- year- old Nigerian will be one of 107 ladies from across the globe, bidding for the 25 slots that will make them eligible to play on the LET sanctioned professional tournaments in 2019.

The Qualifying School is held yearly for golf professionals and elite amateurs aiming to attain playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour which holds its schedule mainly in Europe, in addition to Australia, South Africa, China and Thailand.

The exercise tees off on tomorrow (Monday) and will run through Friday at Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakech, Morocco.

In a goodwill message, Opayinka charged Obah to write her name in history, saying her accomplishments will shape the outlook of lady professional golf in Nigeria.

Two months ago, Oboh won her maiden professional title, following her victory at the Côte d’ Ivoire Open in Abidjan.

Opayinka, who offered the player a platform to develop her game, when he invited her to 3e Actuaries Equatorial Guinea Open Championship in Mongomo last year, to play with leading lady golfers in the world, remarked that her attitude has already inspired a new generation of Nigerian players.

“Oboh played in our tournament last year in Mongomo. She is a role model for female golfers in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea and her success at the LET Q-School will rub off positively on golf in both countries. She is a talented golfer and is someone 3eActuaries is glad to have attended our schedule,” Opayinka said.

The Ikoyi Club 1938-groomed teenager is confident of her ability to rise to the challenge in Morocco, saying she would not let the opportunity slip off having come this far.

“This will be my toughest test yet so I am working really hard but praying even harder. As a young professional I am looking forward to the finals with optimism that I can make the cut of 25 players to be able to compete across Europe next year. I am in good shape having arrived since November 29 to be able to get used to the golf course and weather. I can say that the weather has been very friendly particularly at this time of the year in Morocco.

“Also, I am getting used to the golf course ahead of the finals next week. I am in high spirits and full of optimism going into the competition,” Oboh said.

