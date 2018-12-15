Travel Firm Announces Expansion Move

Travel Management Company, American Express Global Business Travel , Nigeria ,has expanded its footprint in the travel business space with the acquisition of Hogg Robinson Group.

The company disclosed this at the company’s 2018 edition of its client forum.

According to the firm‘s Director in Nigeria, Claude Vankiersbilck, the latest move would further serve the company and global partners effectively in vendor relationship, competitive hotel programmes,travel technology advantage others.

“Specifically for Nigeria, it is expected that the acquisition would bring home an array of corporate travel programmes for its numerous clients”, he stated.

Speaking further, Vankiersbilck explained that it was a platform to further familiarise clients with latest trends in the industry.

“Today’s corporate travel management is evolving to higher level, with respect to deployment of modern technology and service delivery, which includes online booking tool ,OBT.

“The deployment of OBT is an end-to-end mechanism that has emerged in recent times, as a paradigm shift for many corporate travellers for ease, comfort and convenience of travel process.”

He added that OBT would help organisations reduce the transaction costs from their travel management partners, improve policy compliance and empower users to make better buying decisions.

The forum also featured a ‘mini-travel fair’ whereby a broad spectrum of aviation sector suppliers ranging from airlines, hotels, travel insurance vendors , holiday organisers as well as protocol vendors participated by showcasing there offerings and network with industry stakeholders.