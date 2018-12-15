Ganduje Distributes N2bn Instructional Materials to Schools

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Friday, distributed text books and other instructional materials to Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, across 44 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) in the state, valued at N2 billion.

The distribution of the materials was part of activities to mark the Kano State Second Basic Education week, during which Ganduje said it was in furtherance of his priority to accord education as its cornerstone of his administration to add value to the lives of the citizens.

‘’Since this government assumed office, we remained consistent in our assertion that education would remain our priority. This position is strictly borne out of the belief that the development of any nation considerably depends upon the level and quality of the education of its citizens.

‘’Upon this, government considers the provision of quality basic education as a necessary quality assurance precondition of academic excellence for higher levels of education, stressing that our efforts have over the last three and half years, been focused on improving funding and interventional partnership, with the federal government, national and international development partners, local government and communities geared toward improving infrastructure that will provide more learning space for the enrolment of the over four millions pupils of our public basic education schools..’

Ganduje, represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Alhaji, noted that with this gesture, it will improve learning outcomes in our schools through the provision of instructional materials, teaching and educational management competences, as well as personal motivations that will shape the development and quality of human life.

According to him, this highly valuable instructional materials were sourced from the combined efforts of the Federal Government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Kano State Government, Kano State Ministry for Local Governments and Development partners, as such, as educationists, we are all aware of the importance of this instructional materials to both teachers and his pupils, as necessary tools for effective teaching and learning.

‘’As I congratulate the 44 Local Government Education Authorities, who are beneficiaries of this instruction materials, let me urge them to ensure the best use of the items, only for the purpose of facilitating the delivery of quality learning outcomes in our public basic education schools. I must warn that any infractions in the use of the items may attract the stiffest sanctions.’’