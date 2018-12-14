Your Loyalty will Be Rewarded in 2019, Buhari Assures Supporters

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to reward members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who work for his victory in 2019 presidential election.

Buhari made the pledge on Wednesday night when the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) launched “Together Nigeria,” to support the president’s re-election bid at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president, who acknowledged that he was unable to reward some of those that worked for his victory in 2015, noted, “Some of you, individuals and organisations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time, hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.”

He also seized the opportunity of the occasion to appreciate some celebrities present at the event for their efforts in laundering Nigeria’s image abroad and thanked them for their contributions to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industries.

According to the president, “I am particularly happy to be here face-to-face with some of our celebrities whom I only see on television.

“Tonight’s event once again reminds me of our political struggles over the years and the support I enjoyed from many support structures such as The Buhari Organisation (TBO) and Buhari Support Organisation (BSO). I am happy that today we are not only celebrating our election victory but our numerous landmark achievements.

“I have listened and I acknowledge with delight the story of BSO past, present and future from previous speakers. In particular, I commend the plan to reorganize and reposition the organization towards the forthcoming election and beyond. This has once again given me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey.

“At this point, I would like to acknowledge the over whelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organisations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other.”

He commended the Together Nigeria Group for the roles in informing the people about the successes recorded by his administration.

“Thank you for educating the world about our good work and achievements.”

The event was graced by the president’s wife, Aisha; wife of the vice president, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; governors; members of the Federal Executive Council; over 100 Nigerian entertainers cutting across the movie, music and sports sector and other notable political figures.

Speakers at the event applauded Buhari’s anti-corruption initiatives, noting that he deserves another four years to consolidate his achievement in the fight against graft.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, was also at the event.