Unity Bank Partners NACCIMA on Unique e-Payment Solution

By Nume Ekeghe

Unity Bank Plc has gone into a partnership with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to provide members with a valid means of identification encompassed into a debit card.

The prepaid debit ID card is to be an operational business tool. It has an array of value added services such as discount for flights, hotels, vehicles and equipment purchases, Visa assistance among others.

Speaking at the launch of the payment solution yesterday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said: “This is a very important venture to us at Unity bank. This venture would be one that would take all parties and stakeholders to greater heights and would be for the ultimate benefit of all the members.”

On his part, the Executive Director, Business Development and Development, of the bank, Mr. Usman Abdulqadir said: “Unity Bank has always been at the forefront in providing simple banking services to communities especially the rural areas.

“Over time, we have seen a graduation of that engagement to agricultural industries, and essentially small and scale medium enterprises across the country so this is just one of such engagements that we pride ourselves.”

He further added: “NACCIMA and Unity Bank share a desire for development and I think Unity bank from what we have shared with NACCIMA, I believe they have found an ideal partner.”

Speaking on the partnership, the National President, NACCIMA, Mrs. Iyalode Alaba Lawson said: “This partnership with Unity Bank is to provide a safe, secure and universal business tool for financial transactions anywhere around the world also to provide a new unique and means of identification for all NACIMA members.

“Some unique features on the branded unique prepaid card would be the presence of the name of card holder and logo of NACCIMA as well as the name and picture of the card holder hence making it an ideal identification and transaction instrument for NACIMMA members wherever they are all over the world.

“The second phase would involve the inclusion of value added service for card holder such as discounted fight tickets, hotels rates for rooms, equipment purchase, vehicle purchase, Visa assistance and general travels amongst many others.”

Furthermore, she said: “NACCIMA truly commends Unity Bank for truly keying into our issue and making a success of it and we look forward to a successful partnership with Unity bank.”