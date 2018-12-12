Ex-Ohaneze President, Ikedife, Dies at 86

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former President General of the Pan Igbo socio cultural association, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife, is dead. He was aged 86.

Ikedife was said to have died on Tuesday night in his home in Nnewi, Anambra State.

A family source who wished not to be named told THISDAY that, “Ikedife died very peacefully in his sleep. Though he suffered a brief illness associated with old age before his death, Tuesday night.”

The source also revealed that the late octogenarian who was a very strong Igbo voice would be buried on Wednesday according to his wish.

THISDAY could not reach his son, Dozie Ikedife Jnr., who is a former APC deputy governorship candidate in 2017 election in Anambra for confirmation.

Ikedife was a Canadian trained medical doctor who spent the duration of the 30 months civil war rendering medical services to wounded soldiers on the Biafran side.

He was also the President general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and later the leader of a wing of the Biafra secessionist group known as C-G IPOB(Central government of the indigenous people of Biafra.)

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has described the late former Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Ikedife, as a consummate and courageous politician who was steadfast and diligent in all his life endevours.

Mourning the demise of the elder statesman, Ngige said as a medical doctor, Ikedife was incisive and meticulous in his practice of medicine.

The Minister who spoke to journalists said: “The loss of Dr. Dozie Ikedife, a distinguished medical practitioner of the Obstetrician and Gynecologist specialty, consummate and courageous politician, has created a very big void in the medical profession and political landscape in the South-East and Nigeria in general.

“Dr. Ikedife practiced gynecology and obstetrics with deep knowledge and deep dedication, he was incisive and meticulous in his practice of medicine and produced tremendous results in his field of medicine hence his private medical practice was called “Ike di ego,” because he charges his professional fees and delivers result.

“In politics, he made his mark as a Presidential Liaison Officer (PLO) in the Second Republic under the Shehu Shagari regime when he became the chairman of all PLOs and worked hard to deliver the old Anambra State to his party in the 1983 general elections.

“A man of tremendous strength and courage, he also exhibited that as the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a position he got into when I was Governor in Anambra State and we worked together as a very big supporter of my government, to enthron renaissance and foundation for the new Anambra state.

“Even in his native Nnewi, he played a formidable role of a major custodian of the peoples culture and politics. Dr. Ikedife loves his Igbo people and that was why he muted the idea of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) which has no violent turn but one that will use persuasion to get equity and justice for the Igbos of the former Eastern region of Nigeria.”