Chi Limited Wins Award

CHI Limited has once more been recognised amongst the foremost brands, at the recently held ‘Top 50 Brands Nigeria’ awards.

As one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers of fruit juices, dairy products and snacks, at the heart of this recognition are products like Chivita and Hollandia which are benchmarks and definitive standards in their respective categories.

A statement explained that by identifying needs and meeting them, adopting innovative approach to consumer trends, delivering on their value proposition and effectively communicating same to the consumer, Chivita and Hollandia have become household names in Nigeria.

It noted that by using specific criteria including brand popularity, category leadership, innovation, national spread, corporate social responsibility and online engagement to measure brands, organisers of the award evaluated and celebrate top brands that had consistently maintained leadership position in their categories, living up to their promises to become a part of the popular culture, owning properties and associations that evoke positive emotion from consumers.

According to Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, the top brands for this year were those that are fast growing in value and have succeeded in delivering their promise to the consumers.

He noted that these brands have adopted a winning habit of delivering something special by often doing ordinary things in extraordinary ways.

“Chivita and Hollandia from the stable of CHI Limited are two brands that have stood out in their categories for their conscious effort to build equity by offering healthy products with superior value and insightful consumer engagements that shape how consumers experience the brands,” he said.

For CHI Limited’s Marketing Director, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, the recognition was a welcome development for a brand that had prioritised consumers’ expectations and need for health, nutrition and refreshment with the best quality juices and value added dairy products.

“We are delighted about the award because it is a reflection of our commitment in ensuring only the best in juice and value added dairy products are made available by us to meet consumers’ expectations.

“Chivita and Hollandia will continue to deliver on the promise of superior value and innovation by identifying consumer needs and meeting them,” he said.