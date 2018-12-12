Berger Paints, Stakeholders Consolidate Business Relationship

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has at renewed business relationship with many top class painters in Nigeria as a strategic move to strengthen its competitive edge, boost sales and generate values to numerous shareholders.

The Painters Forum, held at the company’s training room, the first in the series of interactive sessions aimed at strengthening relationship between Berger Paints and its stakeholders focused on the expected roles of a modern painter, Berger Paint’s range of products, prices and the upcoming inauguration of its automated plant, the first of its type in sub- Saharan Africa.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mr. Peter Folikwe, the painters and company are partners in progress, hence, the need for constant relationship between them.

He said painters are critical stakeholders in the patronage of the company’s quality products and announced the company’s plan to inaugurate its automated plant in the first quarter next year.

Folikwe urged the painters to always feel free to ask questions on any area of the company’s production and re-affirmed the company’s continuous adherence to quality products that can compete with any foreign products.

Earlier in his contribution, the company’s head, Sales and Marketing, Mr. Gbenga Suberu explained that the rationale for organising the forum was to bring the painters closer to the company as they as they advise customers in the areas of colour choice. Suberu stated that the forum shall be held constantly because of changing dynamics in the paints industry and the need for both paint manufacturers and consumers to move with time.

He said: “These are our specifiers and they are also our end users. First and foremost, we want to get feedbacks from them and also educate them on how best they can apply our products and that is why the training section is also organized for them. From these feedbacks, we can continue to provide products that will suit their application. Berger Paints in a couple of weeks from now will be 60 years. The company has been known for quality. People talk about the price, but you know it must match the quality. The take home from this forum is that we are still standing on the quality that we are known for Berger is a brand. However, government should come in and ensure that we have better quality paints by way of regulating what is being produced and sold in the market in Nigeria in order to prevent harmful effects of production.”

The Chairman, Ikorodu Painters Association, Mr Monsuru Onipede, who commended the company on its famous quality products, urged the management to continue to educate owners of houses on the importance of using quality paints. “This will help us to talk less while trying to convince our customers to chose their quality paints products,” he said.

In a similar vein, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos Painters Association, Mr Sheu Arowolo decried that most painters do not know much about the top quality of Berger Paint’s products, saying “I can assure every painter out there that Berger Paints is one of the best manufacturers of paints in the market as of today.”