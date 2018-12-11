Katsina House of Reps Member Dumps APC for PDP

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

A lawmaker from President Muhammadu’s Katsina State, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Danmazari, has defected from the All Progressives Party (APC) to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Danmazari is representing Musawa/ Matazu federal constituency of Katsina State.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, read Danmazari’s defection letter Tuesday morning when plenary resumed.

The lawmaker announced in his letter that he was now a card carrying member of the PDP.