Heineken Celebrates Africanism

Patrons of the Heineken brand and fashion enthusiasts have been given a royal treatment that aligns with the classical status of the Heineken Brand at the 2018 edition of Backyard Fashion Show in Lagos.

First of its kind, the fashion & lifestyle event which held recently in Lagos, witnessed amazing teams of fashion designers, make-up artists, photographer & models showcase the very best of African fashion.

Supported by international premium beer brand, Heineken, the event featured 360 degree cameras capturing attendees in their glamorous ensembles, with green carpet host Paul on hand to interview the A-list guests.

The live afro-jazz band opened the show to the delight of those present with a spectacular performance. The Fashion show also featured designer labels, such as Johnny Lingo, Doo by Iyanu, Ina and Denike who showcased their exquisite pieces on the runway.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager Heineken, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Olaoluwa Babalola said: “The maiden edition of the Backyard Fashion show is one of a kind. It was put together to promote creative and talented underground fashion brands in Nigeria.

“As an international brand present in 192 countries around the world, Heineken is happy to be a part of this initiative. The brand continues to provide experiences that will shape the future of fashion in Africa.”