Enugu ‘Nice, Calm, Peaceful’, Says Don Moen

Popular American gospel singer, songwriter, pastor and producer of Christian worship music, Mr. Don Moen, yesterday expressed delight at the calm and peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Enugu State.

Moen, who spoke in Enugu during the inspirational and soul-lifting gospel concert organized by House on the Rock ministry, which was graced by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said it was a nice and wonderful experience for him to visit the state.

The gospel singer while presenting his popular rendition “God is Good”, noted the presence of God in Enugu State, saying: “God is moving in this state, it is showing that this will bring more blessings”.

Also at the event, the General Overseer/Presiding Pastor, Old Path Revival Commission, Pastor Alfred Itiowe, offered special prayers for the re-election of Ugwuanyi in 2019 as well as God’s guidance, protection and more blessings on him and his family.

Pastor Itiowe commended the governor for his uncommon humility, closeness to God and commitment to peace and good governance in Enugu State, stressing that “we want God to position him for a greater second term”.

He equally prayed against any plot aimed at undermining the untiring efforts of the governor to continue to advance peace and good governance in the state, declaring that “Gov. Ugwuanyi is going higher in Jesus Name”.

The climax of the event was the conferment of a “Leadership Excellence Award” on Gov. Ugwuanyi by House on the Rock’s pastor in Enugu, Rev. Edwin Bia Yeibo, and his wife, Sonia, “in recognition of your sterling visionary leadership in creating an enviable legacy of peace and security for Enugu State”.

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who welcomed “all the powerful men of God” to event, including Mr. Moen, thanked the organizers of the concert for the honour to host “an event of this magnitude that is wholly devoted to the praise and worship of the living God”.

“It only goes to strengthen our confidence that Enugu State is truly in the hands of God”, the governor declared, recalling that “a few days ago, we concluded a seven-day prayer and fasting period for peaceful and successful elections in Enugu State come 2019”.

His words: “I urge you to also support this intention with your prayers and indeed all that we are doing to make Enugu State a safer, more peaceful and more prosperous place for all.

“I use this occasion to, once again, thank the Churches and all the religious organizations in Enugu State, for their unceasing support and prayers. For we know that with God on our side, all things will end in praise in Jesus Name. Amen”.