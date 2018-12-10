CIBN Accredits UBA, Unity Bank Training Schools

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has given Certificate of Accreditation to the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Unity Bank’s training schools respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony which tok place in Lagos recently, the Group Head, Human Resources, UBA, Patricia Aderibigbe, said the bank was already preparing for the fourth industrial revolution currently disruptive in nature.

She said: “We are committed to developing our teaming 15,000 staff through various programmes that encourage learning on the job,” adding that with the bank going full digitisation, there was need for enhanced capacity building.

Aderibigbe said UBA was the first to introduce artificial banking in Nigeria, saying UBA is constantly innovative to meets the demands of the industry.

According to her, “We are the only bank in 23 countries in Africa, and the only African bank in the United States of America, the accreditation is an opportunity to keep us on our toes because we are never resting on our laurels and the biggest room anywhere is the room for improvement.”

For Unity Bank, since the emergence of the new board and management, the financial institution has continued to push the limits of its transformation and growth agenda to new heights.

A statement from the bank said the accreditation was one of its management’s efforts towards building competitive workforce that are capable of delivering effective and efficient services to its numerous customers.

Commenting on the feat, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, said in view of the ever-evolving financial technology landscape, fuelled by advances in mobile technologies, there was a growing need for continuous capacity development in order to meet the demands of increased customers’ sophistication.

She explained: “While the bank is focusing on retail and SMEs and the technology to drive and encourage savings culture, it is also developing its workforce through continuous capacity building initiatives. “This is in line with the two-pronged customer-centric banking approach being deployed to deliver quality banking services to SMEs in the agricultural value chain.”

Speaking at the occasion, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr. Uche Olowu, congratulated both banks.

“You deserve the accolades for making it through the rigorous and painstaking processes of Accreditation and linkage respectively.

“I must point out that accreditation is a process that a Tertiary Institution, Bank Academy and indeed Educational Training Service Provider has met the standards set for the delivery of their suites of programmes,” he stated.