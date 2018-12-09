Ortom Proposes N196bn Budget for 2019 Fiscal Year

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom saturday proposed a budget estimate of N196.5 billon to the State House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

Ortom, who presented the budget through the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, christened it the Budget of Peace Security and Prosperity, appealing to all stakeholders to join hand together come 2019 to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.

He disclosed that the breakdown shows that N106 bullion “is for recurrent while N90 billion is for Capital expenditure,” adding that N52 billion “is for administrative, N86 billion for economic sector while N52.9 billion is social sector.”

Speaking after the budget presentation, the speaker of the assembly, Hon. Titus Uba pledged to give the budget estimate a speedy passage while extending the suspension of the three local government council chairmen for another three months each.

Uba read the letter sent to the house by the Secretary to the State Government professor Anthony Ijohor, requesting the assembly to extend their suspension following the inconclusive investigation into financial allegations leveled against them.

The chairmen suspended include, Vandeikya, Dennis Akura, Gwer Vitalis Uar and that of Ogbadibo Local governments James Akula and his deputy Eugenia Ameh.

In another development, the assembly approved the removal of the member of the Judicial Service Commission, Mr. John Ochoga and a member of Local government Service Commission. Mr. Mike Kondoun.