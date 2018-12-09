Chelsea End City’s Unbeaten Run, Liverpool Go Top

Chelsea scored in each half to beat Manchester City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge yesterday, inflicting the first defeat of the season on the reigning champions and preventing them from going back to the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side had the bulk of possession and chances in the opening period, with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane spurning opportunities, but found themselves a goal down at the break.

In the final minute of the half — and with their first attempt on target — Maurizio Sarri’s side took the lead as N’Golo Kante blasted home from Eden Hazard’s pass.

Kyle Walker had a free kick well saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga as City looked for a way back into the game after the break but Chelsea sealed the points after 77 minutes when, from an Eden Hazard corner, David Luiz looped a header beyond Ederson.

The win saw the Londoners bounce back from their midweek defeat at Wolves and move up to third in the table.

Manchester United returned to winning ways as they saw off bottom side Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot almost set up Romelu Lukaku as United started on the front foot, but they needed only 13 minutes to break through as Marcus Rashford set up Ashley Young to lash home.

Young almost grabbed a second after 25 minutes, but United doubled their lead when Lukaku and Rashford linked to set up Juan Mata before Lukaku tapped in Mata’s cross to all but seal the points before the break.

Ander Herrera should have made it four before he brought down Kamara in the area and the Fulham player converted from the spot.

The Londoners’ brief hopes of getting into the game were snuffed out when Andre Anguissa fouled Rashford to pick up a second booking, and United got a fourth through Rashford after 82 minutes.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win at Bournemouth to return to the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea.

Salah struck once before half-time and twice after it, with a Steve Cook own goal in between, as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded the most comfortable of victories.

Salah appeared offside when Asmir Begovic could only block Firmino’s effort from the edge of the box but followed up to fire past the keeper from 10 yards and then doubled the lead after a fine individual run.

Andy Robertson’s cross cannoned in off the unfortunate Cook to make it 3-0 before Salah had the final word with 13 minutes remaining, running in behind Cook and dancing round Begovic before steering a nonchalant finish away from two defenders on the line.

A late goal by Lucas Torreira gave Arsenal a 1-0 win over Huddersfield at the Emirates Stadium. The Terriers frustrated Arsenal in the opening stages but the home side sparked into life as the game approached the half-hour and were almost rewarded when Alexandre Lacazette fired over after Matteo Guendouzi had created the chance.

Lacazette thought he had opened the scoring shortly before half-time but was flagged offside, and then Jonas Lossl made a stunning save from Torreira as a first half featuring six yellow cards came to an end.

Unai Emery opted to make a double change at half-time, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lacazette making way for Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and was rewarded when Torreira produced an overhead kick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross to seal the points.

West Ham continued their excellent form with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at the London Stadium. Palace needed only six minutes to take the lead when James Tomkins guided a free kick into a dangerous area and James McArthur steered home.

West Ham almost levelled when a Lucas Perez shot whizzed just wide, but they could have been two down when Luka Milivojevic hit the bar with a free kick after Andros Townsend was fouled.

Andy Carroll replaced Perez as the Hammers made a half-time change, and the home side levelled through a superb Robert Snodgrass strike from the edge of the box.

They took the lead on the hour when Javier Hernandez reacted fastest to a rebound before Felipe Anderson made it 3-1 — but Jeffrey Schlupp gave the visitors renewed hope when he struck after 76 minutes.