Edo Deputy Governor Golf Tourney Ends Today

Golfing actions at the Philip Shaibu Birthday Invitational Golf Tournament holding at the famous Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), GRA, Benin City, Edo State capital will come to an end today.

The golf tourney which teed-off on Friday with over one hundred golfers in attendance has featured ladies category, veteran and super veteran in both men and ladies category.

However, in today’s event, all BCGS men’s, and invited guest golfers will storm the course while the presentation of prizes and birthday party will hold after the game. Also, the thanksgiving service is slated to hold at St. Paul Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin City, on Sunday morning.

According to the secretary, organising committee, Engr. Ben Oghumah, he noted that the two days tournament organised by Committee of Friends of the Edo State deputy governor in collaboration with the club has featured top golfers including the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy as well as other guest golfers respectively.

He added that valuable prizes and trophies will be presented to winners who distinguished themselves in various categories later in the day.

“The club is adequately prepared for the tournament, as members from Ikoyi Club and other clubs across the country are taking part at the invitational tournament. Valuable prizes and trophies have been outlined for winners who excel in various categories.

“Golfers from Ikoyi Club, Ikeja Club, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba; Shell Club, Ogunnu, Warri; UBTH Golf Club, Benin City; Port-Harcourt Golf Club, Air Assault Golf Club, Port-Harcourt; Ibadan Golf Club; and IBB Golf and Country Club, Kaduna Club, FCT, among others are participating in the event.