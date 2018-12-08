Buhari Appoints Nine New Permanent Secretaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

According to a release signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Saturday morning, the list of the successful federal permanent secretaries and their states of origin are as follows: Dr. Bakari Wadinga, Adamawa; Dr. M.K. Dikwa, Borno; Dr. (Mrs) Ajani Magdalene N. Olor, Delta; Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi, Edo; Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, Imo; Babatunde Lawal, Lagos; Mr. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu, Nasarawa; Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Osun and Dr. Musa Hanafi Moriki, Zamfara.

The statement, according to the Director, Communications Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said the swearing-in and assignment of portfolios of the permanent secretaries will be announced in due course.