500 Policemen Deployed to Lagos Island

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed additional 500 policemen to various routes on the Lagos Island with special focus on Apogbon, TBS, Eko Hotels and environs as efforts to boost the number of personnel already at various points in the area. The deployment was necessitated following events coming up on the Island which include: The Experience, Adekunle Gold Concert, the Davido Concert, RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at Redeem Camp and Shiloh at the Winners’ Chapel.

According to the police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, the events would lead to surge in vehicular and human traffic; thereby bringing additional pressure to the already strained traffic situation in the commercial city resulting in gridlock. “To ameliorate the foreseen situation, the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi directed that the 500 deployed policemen be posted to Lagos Island to boost the number of men already on ground to prevent crime and ensure smooth flow of traffic.”