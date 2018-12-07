INEC Appoints Orianmn-Anthony as Secretary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has approved the appointment of Mrs. Rose Orianmn-Anthony as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from December 6, 2018.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement yesterday , revealed that the decision was reached during the commission’s weekly regular meeting, also held yesterday.

He said Mrs. Orianran-Anthony, an indigene of Edo State, holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree in Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Master’s degree in Public Communications and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London, United Kingdom.

Okoye added that in a career spanning 28 years at the Commission, she has served in various capacities, including Public Affairs Officer, lNEC Website Content Manager and Head of Civil Society Liaison Division of the Voter Education Department before her promotion as Director, and subsequent posting as Administrative Secretary in Delta State.

Orianran-Anthony has also undertaken several professional and leadership programmes both within and outside the country.