Bristow Donates Two Classroom Blocks to Immigration

Bristow Helicopters Nigeria Limited, a leading aviation player in the service of Nigeria’s oil and gas has donated two multi-million naira blocks of classrooms and two solar-powered boreholes to the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano. The initiative was parts of Bristow’s corporate social responsibility.

The company also revealed that it would soon unveil similar projects at the NIS training school in Ahoda, River State, in due course, with a view to guaranteeing good learning environment for the nation’s Immigration Officers whom it said deserves a very conducive training environment.

Disclosing this recently, during the official commissioning, Managing Director of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria, Captain Oladapo Oyeleke, said the projects were strategically conceived to enhance quality of training for efficient service delivery by the Nigeria Immigration Service whom he observed are key to the nation’s development efforts.

Specifically, Oyeleke said Bristow’s intention for embanking on the projects was in line with the organisation’s belief and commitment to professionalism through sustained capacity development.

Besides, he said it was the vision of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria to replicate global standard centres across Nigeria Immigration Training Schools as parts of our corporate social responsibility.

According to him, the face of Nigeria Immigration is so conspicuous. They are the last face on your way out of the country and the first face on your way into the country on arrival.

“So, it is important that Immigration staff acquires quality training equal to global standard in a conducive environment. For us at Bristow Helicopters, we consider the donation of the classrooms has a way of enhancing our goals that is training intellectuals and bringing out the best in our Immigration Officers.

“We are extending the core value across the training schools of Nigeria Immigration as part of our community relations projects” Oyeleke explained.

Responding on behalf of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Muhammed Babandede, commended Bristow Helicopters’ supports while appealing to other corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture. The Comptroller-General revealed that the service under his leadership has enhanced both human and capital development for efficient service delivery and results achievements.

He disclosed that no fewer than 651 cadets are currently undergoing 6-months training programme at the NIS facility in Kano, a figure which he said is the highest in the history of NIS.