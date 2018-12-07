APC Candidate Unveils Manifesto, Inaugurates Campaign Committee

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ojo federal Constituency for the House of Representatives, Yinka Durosimi, thursday unveiled a three-point people- oriented manifesto ahead of the February, 2019 elections.

The campaign mantra described as people’s project provides for scholarship scheme for the youth, empowerment for women, traders and stipend for the unemployed, and a biennial briefing to ensure a collective progression.

Residents of the area were excited at the development and expressed optimism that the candidate would attend to their needs with dividends of democracy as he did while he was the Chairman of Ojo Local Government Area.