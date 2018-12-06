O’Trafford PSA Squash Tourney Opens On-line Registration

The Nigerian squash scene will come alive with exciting masterstrokes as top ranking players warm up for the year-ending O’Trafford PSA National Closed Satellite Squash Tournament scheduled to stroke off from December 19 – 22 at the 81 Division Army Officers Mess, Outer in Marina, Lagos.

Already, on-line registration of players by the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), has commenced on its website – rankedin.com. The registration will close on December 12, barely a week to the start of the tournament.

The President of the NSF, Boye Oyerinde is optimistic that tournament will boost the morale of players in the local circuit, who have been craving for quality competition in the domestic squash calendar.

“This tournament will surely be a befitting end to a very vibrant season for squash in 2018,” an elated Oyerinde said.

On the part of the host, Chairman of O’Trafford Club, Remi Adeseun, said the only squash club in the country is fully ready for the tournament with well refurbished squash courts that will bring out the best of squash action from enterprising players.