Aisha Buhari Denies Relationship with Alleged Fraudster

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has dissociated herself from an alleged fraudster impersonating Amina Bello, wife of the Kogi State Governor apprehended by Department of State Security (DSS).

Mrs. Buhari, in a statement signed by the Director of Information to Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, said she has no relationship with the person in question.

“She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is not her sister and the so-called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate and is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office,” the statement said.

“She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office, therefore whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.”

She stated further that as for staff of her office, anyone found involved in fraudulent dealings, would face the full wrath of the law.